© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billboard collapses onto people in Mumbai, killing at least 14

By The Associated Press
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:51 AM EDT
A girl whose relative is missing speaks on the phone at the site of a collapsed billboard following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India, on Monday.
Rafiq Maqbool
/
AP
A girl whose relative is missing speaks on the phone at the site of a collapsed billboard following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India, on Monday.

NEW DELHI — A large billboard collapsed onto people during heavy rain and thunderstorms in India's western city of Mumbai, killing at least 14 and injuring 74 others, reports said.

A rescue operation was ongoing Tuesday morning, and it was unclear how many people may still be trapped.

The rains, accompanied by high winds, caused the 100-foot-tall billboard to fall over a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar on Monday evening. At least 47 people were rescued late into the night.

Police are investigating the incident and say the billboard was illegally installed, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

The officials said 31 of the injured had been discharged from the hospital.

India has heavy rain and severe floods during the monsoon season between June and September that brings most of its annual rainfall. The rain is crucial for agriculture but often causes extensive damage.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content