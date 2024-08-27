© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Gallagher brothers are reuniting for an Oasis tour 15 years after breaking up

By Ayana Archie
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT
Noel Gallagher, formerly of the band Oasis, performs in concert with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the BB&T Pavilion on Aug. 8, 2019, in Camden, N.J.
Nearly 15 years to the day they broke up, the Gallagher brothers announced they are reuniting their band Oasis for a series of concerts next year in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“The guns have fallen silent," Oasis posted on its website, a reference to earlier tensions between brothers Noel Gallagher. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The Gallaghers said they will play 14 dates in July and August in the U.K. and Ireland next year and will venture to other continents later in the year.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 9 a.m. British time, and 8 a.m. Irish Standard Time, the band said.

Oasis broke up on Aug. 28, 2009, though the Gallagher brothers had a tumultuous relationship for decades. Their relationship has been marred by physical and legal fights, verbal altercations and their frequent and sudden resignations from the band.

Ayana Archie
