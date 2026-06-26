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CT Cape Verdeans hope World Cup team continues making history

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published June 26, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT
Kevin Pina #6 of Cabo Verde celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Carmen Mandato
/
FIFA / Getty Images
Kevin Pina #6 of Cabo Verde celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Members of the Cape Verdean diaspora in Connecticut hope to watch history tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

The small West African island nation is playing in its first ever FIFA World Cup. In their first two matches, they shocked many by earning draws against favorites Spain and Uruguay.

Depending on how things play out in their match against Saudi Arabia tonight in Houston, they could be on the verge of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament in their World Cup debut.

The Cape Verde Association of Bridgeport will be hosting a watch party, as it has for each of the country’s previous games in the tournament.

According to Census figures, Connecticut has the third-largest Cape Verdean population in the United States, behind Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Learn more

Several community hubs across the state are hosting World Cup watch parties. Find one near you.
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Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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