CT Cape Verdeans hope World Cup team continues making history

Members of the Cape Verdean diaspora in Connecticut hope to watch history tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

The small West African island nation is playing in its first ever FIFA World Cup. In their first two matches, they shocked many by earning draws against favorites Spain and Uruguay.

Depending on how things play out in their match against Saudi Arabia tonight in Houston, they could be on the verge of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament in their World Cup debut.

The Cape Verde Association of Bridgeport will be hosting a watch party, as it has for each of the country’s previous games in the tournament.

According to Census figures, Connecticut has the third-largest Cape Verdean population in the United States, behind Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

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