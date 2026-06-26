CT Venezuelan community, aid groups describe earthquake aftermath and relief efforts

Relief groups based in Connecticut and residents with ties to Venezuela are looking for ways to help after deadly earthquakes hit the South American country.

Speaking in Spanish, Venezuelan Association of Connecticut President Clodomiro Falcón of Stratford said the devastation breaks his heart. He is among the Venezuelan community members in the state who have been reaching out to their loved ones in the aftermath, as recovery efforts continue and the death toll rises.

“Even though we are very anguished we keep the faith. We are working together on the expectation that this will be overcome,” Falcón said.

His own relatives in Venezuela are safe, but he said some of his friends have loved ones who died, while others have had family members who are alive but were trapped in the ruins of a collapsed building.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes that struck late Wednesday killed at least 589 people and left thousands injured, The Associated Press reported on Friday, with some residents taking rescue efforts into their own hands.

Falcón said he has felt a tightness in his chest since he found out about the earthquakes. The impact of the disaster is too big, he said, and it is literally impossible not to feel distressed. Anticipating long logistical challenges ahead, Falcón said he hopes the people of Venezuela can count on the help of the U.S. government and the governments of Venezuela’s neighboring countries.For now, Falcón said he is praying to remain calm and to keep his head clear to make good decisions about how to help in the months ahead. Leaders of the Venezuelan Association of Connecticut are meeting to plan their next steps to help people in earthquake-damaged parts of the South American nation.

Stamford-based Americares said in a statement on Thursday the nonprofit is mobilizing emergency medical aid. The organization said it's preparing shipments of medicines, medical supplies, water purification materials and hygiene kits as rescuers continue searching for survivors.

Meanwhile, Fairfield-based aid group Save the Children confirms no members of their staff in the region have been hurt in the disaster.

Fatima Andraca, the Venezuela Country Director at the nonprofit’s branch in Caracas, was on the twelfth floor of a hotel when the earthquakes struck.

“The building where I was, it's an old structured building, so [the earthquakes] felt quite strong, Andraca said. “I managed to evacuate via the stairs, the outside stairs because the inside stairs were really damaged.”

The tremors were so sudden she fled and left her shoes behind to join crowds of people pouring into the streets after the earthquakes.

“People with bags, everything they can take away from their houses,” she said.

Andraca saw people working together to get to a safer location in a nearby park, away from tall buildings.

“People were on the streets trying to help each other.” Andraca said.

And someone gave her a pair of shoes.

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To learn more about groups working to organize aid efforts in Venezuela and ways to get involved, visit below: