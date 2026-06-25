Aging in the diaspora: A CT independent living model raises questions for Puerto Rico

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“Honestly, I feel accepted and loved here. At my age, I’m not moving to Puerto Rico and taking a risk in a place where I’ve heard so many negative things about their nursing homes. I’m staying in Casa Otoñal.”

Carmelidia Rivera Vázquez, 72, reiterates this sentiment a few times as she tells El Nuevo Día about her life at Casa Otoñal, an independent living complex for older adults located in New Haven, Connecticut, where 8% of the state’s population is Puerto Rican. That percentage amounts to more than 300,000 residents.

Originally from Aguas Buenas, Rivera Vázquez came to the state over 40 years ago, fleeing a situation of domestic violence. She raised her four children — one of whom has since passed away — in Connecticut and started a new life far away from Puerto Rico. She moved back to the island for a while, but then returned to the United States to seek medical care. These days, she only visits the island when she goes on vacation.

Her experience reflects the philosophy that has guided Casa Otoñal for nearly five decades.

“Puerto Rico’s older adults did not leave the island by choice. Many came to Connecticut to work, make sacrifices, and build a better life for their kids. CasaOtoñalexists because we believe those sacrifices deserve to be honored,” noted Elmer Rivera Bello, chief executive officer and president of the organization.

At a time when Puerto Rico’s population is aging faster than ever, the model developed by this Puerto Rican organization offers a glimpse into how housing, services, and community support can work together to promote an independent and active lifestyle in old age.

In 2024, there were approximately 962,049 adults aged 60 and older in Puerto Rico. That same year, the island ranked first in the Caribbean, second in the United States, and fourth worldwide among the jurisdictions with the highest percentage of residents in this demographic group, according to the U.S. Census Bureau International Database.

The state of Connecticut, which has a similar population — 3.6 million people — is home to approximately 630,000 people aged 65 and older.

“The older adults who stayed on the island made the same sacrifices. They deserve the same dignity. There is a model. There is a will. What we need now is the investment and the courage to demand it. Casa Otoñal is ready to be a partner in making this happen,” said Rivera Bello.

A story from the diaspora

The story of Casa Otoñal began in 1976. The organization started as a lunch program for Latino seniors in New Haven, a city that is now home to more than 22,000 Puerto Ricans.

The initiative took shape when community leaders gathered in St. John’s Church to discuss the lack of a space for older Latinos to age in a culturally familiar environment.

This vision became a reality in 1986 with the development of Casa Otoñal Housing, built with federal funds from the Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program for low-income adults aged 62 and older.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Casa Otoñal employees Eddie Valazquez and Millie Ramos deliver resident Amelia Toledo a meal of Latin-inspired cuisine outside of her apartment. Residents can eat communally each weekday, and deliveries are offered for those who can’t make it.

It currently has 104 independent living apartments. Nearly 85% of its residents are Latino, and 9 out of 10 are Puerto Rican, according to its president.

Over time, the organization identified new needs within the community. Many residents were helping younger family members, a reality that led to the creation of Casa Familia—the same concept, but with larger apartments for grandparents raising their grandchildren.

The experience also includes educational programs, cultural activities, and services for residents and neighbors. Recent projects include the renovation of a community center that has been named “La Casita.”

The organization hopes that “La Casita” will allow residents to develop and manage their own small businesses.

The “gap” on the island

Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development show that there are at least 58 senior housing developments in Connecticut, comprising about 4,511 units.

In addition, approximately 20,054 people participate in the “Connecticut Home Care Program for Elders” initiative, which provides meals on wheels, transportation, personal assistance, therapy, and other support services to help older adults continue living independently for longer.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, there are 45 senior housing projects operated by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH), which were funded by the Housing Subsidy Program (Act 173 of1996).

The Public Housing Administration has nine additional projects, for a total of 54 subsidized independent living facilities operated by the agency, housing 3,725 older adults.

Under the federal tax credit programs, PRDOH records show that there are 89 independent living homes operating across the island, totaling 8,320 units.

“In addition to developing and safeguarding housing projects for this population, we need to promote initiatives that will allow people to remain in their homes for most of their lives,” the agency said in a written statement.

In that regard, PRDOH vouched for the importance of continuing to promote opportunities to ensure that the island’s older adults can remain connected to their communities.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Luz Rivera places the crown she was given when she was appointed “Reina” or “Queen” at the Casa Otoñal community center — a title that is given once a year. “It’s more than just a meal,” said Elmer Rivera Bello, Casa Otoñal’s CEO, who says the nonprofit's lunch program gives residents an opportunity to connect with others and avoid social isolation, and for employees there to identify needs within the community.

“Main challenges include increasing the availability of affordable housing for older adults, preserving existing projects, promoting accessible housing, and improving coordination between the housing, health, and social services departments,” the agency reported.

In a phone interview, Minerva Gómez Ramos, president of Asociación de Dueños de Centros de Cuidado de Larga Duración (ADCCLD, the association of owners of long-term care facilities), acknowledged that one of the greatest difficulties on the island is what she described as a “gap” between the services available for older adults who can still live independently and the services for those already requiring long-term care.

According to Gómez Ramos, while states like Connecticut have different transitional care options — from community-based programs and independent living, to assisted living arrangements and specialized services — options in the island are often limited to either independent living complexes or long-term care facilities, with fewer intermediate alternatives for people whose needs are gradually increasing as they age.

According to the ADCCLD’s records, there are 1,088 facilities that provide housing and daily supervised care for older adults who are unable to live independently.

These facilities serve about 29,030 people, representing only 4.7% of older adults in the island, according to data provided by ADCCLD’s Vice President José Romero Cárdenas.

Meanwhile, Rivera Bello — who has roots in Ponce and Orocovis — argued that Casa Otoñal’s “holistic” model “is practically nonexistent for the older adults on the island.”

“Residents here have access to a daily program that includes meals, social activities, health referrals, and support services dealing with isolation, nutrition, and overall well-being,” he remarked.

He added that the island has the ingredients: culture, a sense of community, and family values. What it has lacked is the infrastructure and the investment required to meet that need.

Lack of political will

Although housing is the project’s most visible component, those who live in Casa Otoñal insist that its true value lies in the community that has emerged.

“I wouldn’t consider returning to the island; I’d stay here,”said Francis Villafamanía, 59, from Añasco.

Villafamanía migrated to the United States at age 18 to work picking apples, so he could earn money and later bring his mother and five of his nine siblings to the state. His mother lived in Casa Otoñal until she passed away.

Sitting beside him was Margarita Rivas, 63, a personal care assistant who regularly helps out at Casa Otoñal.

“It really breaks my heart that people in Puerto Rico are going through that and don’t have access to all the benefits available in the United States, but I would stay here. This is my second home, and they are my family,” she said.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Benita Garcia (left) celebrates after winning her second game of dominoes against Luciano Reyes at Casa Otoñal. The nonprofit’s lunch program provides Latin-inspired cuisine and a place to socialize for seniors every weekday in New Haven, Connecticut.

Casa Otoñal also serves people who do not live in the complex.

Aida Vélez, 90, originally from Aibonito, joins in the activities accompanied by her caregiver. Although she would like to return to Puerto Rico to escape the cold weather, she admits that she doesn’t feel lonely in Connecticut because she has “friends.”

The activities include craft workshops, field trips, cultural celebrations, traditional lunches, and intergenerational programs.

Currently, Casa Otoñal has a waiting list of a year and a half. According to Rivera Bello, demand has increased partly due to the influx of older Puerto Ricans who are seeking affordable housing, access to services, and community support.

In his view, the island needs political will, equitable access to funding, and community leaders willing to implement long-term projects.

“This is not a reflection of Puerto Rico’s culture or its values. It is a failure in public policy and investment. Puerto Rico shaped this generation. Our elderly deserve to age with dignity, purpose, and community, not in poverty or isolation,” he concluded.