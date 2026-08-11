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Where We Live

How dementia caregivers navigate a challenging role: Catharsis, humor and patience

By Michayla Savitt,
Catherine Shen
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:37 AM EDT
(L to R) “Exploring Dementia Caregiving: a Community Conversation” panelists Colby McCaskill, Maria Canales and Tonya Maurer alongside moderator Daniela Doncel, CT Public Latino Communities reporter, on June 10, 2026 at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield.
Michayla Savitt
/
Connecticut Public
(L to R) “Exploring Dementia Caregiving: a Community Conversation” panelists Colby McCaskill, Maria Canales and Tonya Maurer alongside moderator Daniela Doncel, CT Public Latino Communities reporter, on June 10, 2026 at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield.

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability among older adults. For caregivers of people with the disease, the role is filled with a variety of emotions like worry, sadness and grief. But it’s also a role often filled with connection and love.

In June, Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel moderated a conversation about dementia caregiving at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield. Today, we’ll hear that discussion.

Panelists spoke about the logistics of care, the importance of speaking openly about the disease, and the experience of losing someone who is still physically present.

This conversation is part of Connecticut Public’s ongoing coverage focused on caregiving and aging. You can learn more here.

Guests:

  • Tonya Maurer: caregiver to her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017 and now lives in a memory care facility in Connecticut.
  • Maria Canales: a volunteer educator with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter who helps Spanish-speaking communities in the state learn about the disease.
  • Colby McCaskill: a writer and reporter living in New York City. His radio story, “Dear Papa,” explores his fear about his grandmother’s escalating dementia, and was selected as the grand prize winner for this year’s NPR College Podcast Challenge.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email <a href="mailto:msavitt@ctpublic.org">msavitt@ctpublic.org</a>.<br/>
See stories by Michayla Savitt
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
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