How dementia caregivers navigate a challenging role: Catharsis, humor and patience

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability among older adults. For caregivers of people with the disease, the role is filled with a variety of emotions like worry, sadness and grief. But it’s also a role often filled with connection and love.

In June, Connecticut Public’s Daniela Doncel moderated a conversation about dementia caregiving at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield. Today, we’ll hear that discussion.

Panelists spoke about the logistics of care, the importance of speaking openly about the disease, and the experience of losing someone who is still physically present.

This conversation is part of Connecticut Public’s ongoing coverage focused on caregiving and aging. You can learn more here .

Guests:



Tonya Maurer: caregiver to her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017 and now lives in a memory care facility in Connecticut.

caregiver to her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017 and now lives in a memory care facility in Connecticut. Maria Canales: a volunteer educator with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter who helps Spanish-speaking communities in the state learn about the disease.

a volunteer educator with the who helps Spanish-speaking communities in the state learn about the disease. Colby McCaskill: a writer and reporter living in New York City. His radio story, “Dear Papa,” explores his fear about his grandmother’s escalating dementia, and was selected as the grand prize winner for this year’s NPR College Podcast Challenge.