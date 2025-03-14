© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who's in, who's out and who is Billboard's Woman of the Year? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images; Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.

This week marked the fifth birthday of the COVID pandemic, which absolutely no one wanted to celebrate with a Publix sheet cake and a party at an indoor trampoline park. You'll have to wait until next year, sweetie — Mommy's mutual funds have tanked.

We don't have any COVID anniversary questions, but if you've paid attention to international politics, you'll get at least three — yes, THREE! — questions right this time.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content