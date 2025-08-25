© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Relocating, or buying a house? Climate change means asking a lot of hard questions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Matt Rourke/AP)
/
A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Matt Rourke/AP)

For those thinking about relocating — perhaps for a job, or after retirement — there are myriad decisions to make. But these days, one of the key considerations is climate change. With heat, fires, flooding and devastating storms increasing in both frequency and intensity, buyers are being forced not only to figure out whether the homes they want to purchase can stand up to environmental forces, but also whether entire communities will remain sustainable in the coming years and decades.

New York Times columnists Ron Lieber and Tara Siegel Bernard did a deep dive into the topic in their article, “How to Shop For a Home that Won’t Be Upended by Climate Change.

Lieber joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the questions to ask and where to find the answers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Climate Change
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content