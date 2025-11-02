© 2025 Connecticut Public

New Jersey and Virginia's races will be powered by the soaring cost of electricity

By Scott Horsley,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 2, 2025 at 8:53 AM EST

New Jersey and Virginia have seen double-digit electricity rate hikes in the last year as voters in those states prepare to choose new governors.

