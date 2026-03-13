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The Oscars are Sunday. NPR's film critic has thoughts

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT

From Timothee Chalamet's comments about opera to the new category of Best Casting, here's what to know ahead of the Academy Awards.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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