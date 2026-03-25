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OpenAI's Sora app may be going away, but its legacy will be the spread of AI video slop

NPR | By Geoff Brumfiel
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

Barely six months after its launch, OpenAI is ending an app that could generate AI video at the click of a button.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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