Spring is here: ‘Ice out’ declared on Lake Winnipesaukee

“Ice out,” a traditional harbinger of spring in New Hampshire, was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, April 12.

Pilots at Emerson Aviation , based in Gilford, monitor the ice covering during aerial observations of the lake and make the official call.

“Let Spring begin and the Summer to start soon,” Emerson Aviation announced on its Facebook page .

An “ice out” is declared when the state’s largest lake is free enough of winter ice for the cruise boat MS Mount Washington to navigate to all five of its ports: Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Meredith, Weirs Beach, and Wolfeboro.

Courtesy of Emerson Aviation Emerson Aviation declared "ice out" on Lake Winnpesaukee on April 12, 2026.

An “ice out” call does not mean the lake is 100% free of ice just yet. According to Emerson Aviation, there is still ice in areas including Moultonborough Back Bay and the aptly named Winter Harbor. But the ice “would not impede the MS MT Washington if it were to sail today.”

“Ice out” on the big lake has historically been called in mid-to-late April. However, warming winters due to climate change have led to ice melting earlier in the year.