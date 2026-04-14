Hampshire College announces closure effective this fall

Hampshire College, a small liberal arts school in Amherst, announced Tuesday it would be closing its door permanently at the end of the fall semester.

The college has struggled to survive dating back to 2019, when officials announced it was seeking a strategic partner to help stay afloat. Despite efforts to raise more money and boost enrollment, the financial pressures became too much for Hampshire to endure.

"Hampshire's board made this decision only after exploring every possible alternative," said Jose Fuentes, Chair of the Hampshire College Board of Trustees in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “The financial realities we face: declining enrollment, the weight of long-standing debt, and stalled progress on land development left us no other responsible path,”

Students on track to complete their degrees by the end of Fall, 2026, will have the opportunity to do so, while still being able to live on campus. Hampshire is working with the state department of higher education and the New England Commission of Higher Education to assist all others. The statement says those students will receive “individualized advising and transfer pathways” to partner institutions. Those include Amherst, Mount Holyoke and Smith Colleges and UMass Amherst.

Some faculty and staff members will remain on board through the end of the fall semester. It is anticipated that layoffs will begin June 15, with workforce reductions taking place in waves. Employees will begin to be notified of their status starting next week.

Hampshire College was founded in 1965 and admitted its first class five years later. It has taken an alternative method to higher education: Allowing students to choose their own pathway through college while using a grading system that does not include grade point averages while using other evaluation methods besides letter grades.

The announcement came as many smaller colleges and universities have closed or downsized in recent years amid financial strain.

This is a developing story. NEPM’s Jill Kaufman contributed to this report.

Disclosure: NEPM has a partnership with the Five Colleges, which includes Hampshire College. This does not effect how we cover the news.