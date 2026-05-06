© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why New Orleans residents should plan to relocate now

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT
People walk down a flooded street after Hurricane Katrina hit the area August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
People walk down a flooded street after Hurricane Katrina hit the area August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans should plan to move its residents out of the city due to climate change.

That's the findings of a recent study published in the Nature Sustainability journal, which points to historic evidence that suggests sea level rise will eventually leave the city surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, perhaps by the end of the century.

Although scientists cannot determine exactly when the city will be completely surrounded by open water, Jesse Keenan, co-author of the study and director of the Center on Climate Change and Urbanism at Tulane University, told Morning Edition there's no doubt it will happen and residents should plan to relocate.

"The real question is when and what does it mean to begin to plan a transition of the population, of businesses, of capital," Kennan said. "And that's the challenge we have ahead of us in terms of public policy. There is not currently planning by the city or the state to begin this transition."

Keenan spoke with NPR's Leila Fadel about why it's urgent for state and local officials to begin planning to relocate New Orleans residents now.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Corrected: May 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
A previous headline incorrectly said that a new study suggests New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean within decades. While the study predicts that New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean in the future, it does not indicate when that could happen.
Tags
NPR Climate Change
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content