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Fresh Air Weekend: Actors Alfre Woodard and Rose Byrne

NPR
Published May 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Alfre Woodard plays a resident of a retirement community that is being disrupted by a supernatural force in The Boroughs.
Netflix
Alfre Woodard plays a resident of a retirement community that is being disrupted by a supernatural force in The Boroughs.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Look to your elders': Alfre Woodard shares her secret to Hollywood longevity: Woodard says not giving up is the key to her long career. In the Netflix series The Boroughs, she plays a resident of a retirement community where something supernatural is preying on the residents.

Sinister forces invade an upscale retirement community in 'The Boroughs': The team behind Stranger Things has a new series, also about a group of quirky misfits and mysterious creatures. The Boroughs is well worth seeing — as much for its veteran cast as for its story.

'It's one of my dreams,' Rose Byrne says of her comic turn on Broadway: Byrne is one of the few actors to receive both an Oscar and a Tony nomination in the same year —for the indie film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and for Fallen Angels on Broadway.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate