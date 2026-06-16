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The daily toll of no running water in San Juan, Puerto Rico

NPR | By Vincent Acovino,
Adrian FloridoJustine Kenin
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT

A resident of San Juan, Puerto Rico, shares the toll of living without running water for nearly two months.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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