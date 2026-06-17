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Trump's Iran agreement dominates G7 but big questions remain

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Trump, Kenya's President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photo during the G7 summit on June 16 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Isabel Infantes
/
Pool/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Trump, Kenya's President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photo during the G7 summit on June 16 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Updated June 17, 2026 at 5:43 AM EDT

President Trump has spent much of his time at the G7 summit touting his tentative agreement with Iran but many questions remain about just how the re-opening of the key Strait of Hormuz will unfold - and just what the details of the agreement are.

The U.S.-Israel-led war in Iran has rocked the global economy and decimated Trump's standing at home, even affecting approval ratings from his own supporters.

Asked about when the text of the agreement will be made public, Trump said he believes the terms of agreement will happen on schedule.

"I think it is going to happen fairly on time. We have both been involved. Iran wants to get it done. They want to get back to business. Their relationship is now normalized, so I think it is going to go quickly," Trump said Tuesday.

The president is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 10:30am ET before departing for Washington from France.

Watch it live:

Among the questions he may get asked: How sure is he that Israel won't take actions that rock the tentative agreement?

Trump said yesterday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to dial down the aggression in Lebanon.

"I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon," he said.

In addition to discussions with European leaders about helping with the demining of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump also turned his attention to another war.

It's a global conflict he hasn't been able to remedy: the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit in Evian, France, and said Tuesday he plans to meet with Zelenskyy again. He also said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

"Russia should make a deal. Russia has lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine," Trump said.

"I have settled 8 wars, this was the one I thought would be the easiest to settle," he added.

It remains to be seen if Trump is ready to offer additional help to Ukraine.

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Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.

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