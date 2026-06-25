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Federal judge orders ICE to release Lewiston man from Massachusetts jail

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
The federal courthouse in Portland on Thursday, June 25th, 2026.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The federal courthouse in Portland on Thursday, June 25th, 2026.

A federal judge in Portland has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a Lewiston man arrested earlier this month.

According to court filings, Eduardo Alves was detained at his home in Lewiston on June 20 and transferred to a Massachusetts jail the next day, in violation of a court order barring ICE from moving him out of Maine.

Court documents show that Alves entered the country on a valid tourist visa in 2024, applied for asylum and has no criminal record.

U.S. District Court Judge Stacey Neumann on Tuesday ruled his detention unlawful and ordered ICE to release him that day.
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New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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