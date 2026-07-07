The behind-the-scenes scramble begins to replace Graham Platner as he weighs his future

The behind-the-scenes scramble to replace Graham Platner has begun less than one day after new accusations appear to have sunk the progressive Democrat's meteoric campaign for Maine's U.S. Senate seat.

But Democratic party leaders aren't saying how they would choose a nominee — and some Democratic activists and potential candidates said the party needs to be as transparent and inclusive as possible. At the same time, a dispute is brewing between Platner's team and party officials.

"I think you need to allow a broad list of names and allow for as many people — as many Democrats as possible — to participate," said David Farmer, a longtime Democratic consultant and campaign manager not involved in the internal party discussions.

But party leaders also claimed Tuesday that Platner's campaign was trying to dictate the replacement process.

"Unfortunately, Graham Platner's team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like," party executive director Devon Murphy-Anderson said in a statement. "We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner's team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate nor in determining what this process looks like."

Despite consistent rumors suggesting an imminent withdrawal, Platner has not made any additional public comments since releasing a video statement Monday afternoon that his campaign was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward" in response accusations of sexual assault from a woman he once dated. But support for Platner cratered among key supporters in the state and nationally within hours of the POLITICO story.

Nearly all of the leaders of the Maine Democratic Party — including the party chairman, legislative leaders and other Democratic nominees for Congress and governor — have called on Platner to withdraw from the race. Platner has also lost support from national allies such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, not to mention the deep-pocketed political organizations that he would need to run a campaign against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Sanders was among the last to withdraw his support but is arguably among the most impactful given Platner's embrace of the independent's populist campaign to take on billionaires and the nation's political institutions.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders said on social media Tuesday afternoon. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

Meanwhile, the list of potential nominees to replace Platner is growing. Platner would have to formally withdraw from the race by 5 p.m. July 13 in order for Democratic Party leaders to choose a nominee in a process that has yet to be spelled out.

Those names include several former Democratic candidates for governor, such as former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. One of Platner's Democratic primary opponents, David Costello, also said he would seek the nomination. Another potential candidate is Jordan Wood, who ran for the Senate seat before switching to the primary contest for Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Wood finished third in that race after a ranked-choice runoff. Dan Kleban, owner for Maine Beer Co., has also expressed interest. Kleban was briefly a senatorial candidate last year, but dropped out and endorsed Gov. Janet Mills when she entered the race in mid-October.

Jackson, a logger from Allagash and a Sanders-style populist, campaigned with Platner and has spent years pushing some of the same ideas: Medicare for All, workers’ rights, higher taxes on billionaires. Jackson filed initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to potentially run.

"There's a movement out there right now of people that want a progressive person, they want some change, they want Medicare for All, they want worker's rights," Jackson said in an interview. "They want everything that I care about."

Bellows, a progressive former state senator who ran against Collins in 2014, said she will "seriously consider entering the race" when Platner withdraws.

"This is about a movement and campaign that will fight the powerful, stand up for Mainers and beat Susan Collins," Bellows said. "After meeting thousands of Mainers and receiving broad support in the ranked choice gubernatorial primary, I believe that’s a mission I could deliver on."

Shah said he is consulting with his wife and family as he evaluates a potential Senate run.

"I am very keen, but my principle here is that no matter who the nominee is, whether it's me, whether I run or not, I will work tirelessly with that person to help defeat Senator Collins come the fall," Shah said during an interview in Brunswick Tuesday.

The former Maine Center for Disease Control director placed second in a crowded Democratic Gubernatorial primary this spring. He said that supporters encouraged him to consider throwing his hat in the ring to run against Collins. But he also called for a robust selection process for the nominee.

"What matters more than anything right now is that the process to select the nominee be as open and transparent as possible," Shah said earlier Tuesday in a social media video. "For example, there should be debates and town halls to make sure that Mainers know who they are selecting to take on Senator Collins."

It's also unclear whether Mills, who was Platner's biggest opponent in the primary until she suspended her campaign in late-April, would be interested in rejoining the race against Collins.

How exactly the selection process will play out, should Platner withdraw, remains unclear, however.

The law is ambiguous, stating only that "a political committee may make a replacement nomination" if the nominee withdraws "on or before 5 p.m. of the 2nd Monday in July preceding the general election." The committee would then have until July 27 to put forward a nominee.

But Democratic Party officials have communicated with state party committee members and are not publicly sharing any plans for how that process would play out. Officials have not responded to request for comment.

Farmer said there are many potential options, including another state convention, caucuses or local meetings.

"And my experience with the state party leadership is they will do their best to come up with a process that is fair and inclusive," Farmer said. "But given the high stakes and given the circumstance, it will be very difficult for them to please everyone."

The Maine Democratic Party has more than 100 state committee members. If Platner withdraws, those members could decide who replaces him, or at a minimum, shape the process.