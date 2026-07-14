© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It Will Come Back to You': Award-winning author Sigrid Nunez puts out first short story collection

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
The cover of "It Will Come Back to You" and author Sigrid Nunez. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner)
Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner
The cover of "It Will Come Back to You" and author Sigrid Nunez. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Adam Lerner)

Sigrid Nunez is acclaimed for her novels. In 2018, she won the National Book Award for Fiction for “The Friend.” Now, Nunez has published her first collection of short stories, “It Will Come Back to You.”

She joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about the book and her upcoming events.

Book excerpt: ‘It Will Come Back to You’

By Sigrid Nunez

Excerpted from “It Will Come Back To You” by Sigrid Nunez. Copyright © 2026 by Sigrid Nunez. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content