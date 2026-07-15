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Tune in to a mini-concert with Weird Nightmare

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
Weird Nightmare
Colin Medley
/
Courtesy of the artist
Weird Nightmare

Alex Edkins fronted the long-running punk band Metz for two decades. The trio may have gone on hiatus in 2024, but Edkins has stayed busy with his solo project, Weird Nightmare. Citing influences like The Replacements, Elvis Costello and Teenage Fanclub takes some swagger, but Edkins delivers, especially on his sophomore solo album, Hoopla. While his debut channeled lo-fi, underground energy, Hoopla embraces full-on power pop, thanks in part to production from Spoon's Jim Eno.

On tap today: a mini-concert with the band, recorded at our home base in Philadelphia during Non-COMMvention. Enjoy!

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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