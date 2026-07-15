A teenager has been released from the hospital, after being shot by police in Manchester

A teenager has been released from the hospital, after being shot by a police officer in Manchester Sunday night, in an incident that lasted just seconds after the officer arrived.

Connecticut’s Office of the Inspector General said the investigation is ongoing, but a preliminary report released on Tuesday said the teenager was apparently unarmed and was chasing a man on foot when the officer opened fire.

The state Inspector General's office said Manchester Police were called to Parker Street shortly before 11 p.m. A caller said a person later identified as 18-year-old David Cordero was smashing things in a house. The caller said Cordero had a kitchen knife, and that he was out of control.

Officer Antony Dejulius was the first officer to arrive. In an excerpt of video recorded by his body-worn camera and released by the Inspector General, screams can be heard.

The Inspector General said as he got out of his police cruiser, Dejulius saw Cordero run out from behind some bushes, and chase a man who had been walking towards the officer’s police cruiser.

The officer yelled ‘Stop!’

Five seconds after getting out of the cruiser, Dejulius fired three shots, hitting Cordero in the shoulder.

A dispatcher had told officers that Cordero had a knife, but no knife was found after the shooting.

Cordero faces charges including third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

