© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Take a hike! New website helps guide explorers of CT state parks and forests

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tess Terrible
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Amy Demers crosses a stream in Wallingford woods while foraging near her parents’ neighborhood, May 26, 2023. Demers credits a podcast by mycologist Paul Stamets with sparking her interest in foraging and founded the Connecticut Foraging Club in March, 2021. Through the club she regularly leads foraging walks and classes. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2023: Hiker and forager Amy Demers crosses a stream in Wallingford. A new state parks website was recently launched following a boom in visitation to outdoor spaces.

With nearly 140 state parks and forests to visit, Connecticut offers no shortage of outdoor places to explore. Following a boom in visitation to outdoor spaces, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recently launched a new state parks website.

“Outdoor recreation is booming in Connecticut,” said CT DEEP Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble speaking on Connecticut Public talk show “Where We Live”. “When we look at visitation to our state parks over the few years around the pandemic, we went from 9 million visitors to 17 million visitors in our state parks and forests.”

Outdoor enthusiasts can filter parks by location and activity using the site’s Park Finder feature, and keep up with local park events. For camping enthusiasts, Connecticut State Parks offer more than 1400 campsites statewide with info available on the website.

For the hiker looking to visit all four corners of Connecticut, the Sky's the Limit Hiking and Walking Challenge is a great way to explore Connecticut’s State Parks and Forests.

For the ambitious hiker, consider checking out the New England Trail; a 235-mile long-distance hiking trail that begins at the Long Island Sound in Connecticut, to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. This trail is best completed in sections, as there are few places to camp. And to make it extra fun, check out the NET Hike Challenge, where anyone who hikes 50 or 100 miles on the trail during the year can receive a patch and certificate.

Jay Levy, author of "Hiking Indigenous Lands of Connecticut and Massachusetts", told “Where We Live” that getting outdoors is a great way to learn about the state's native lands. He serves as tribal consultant for the New England Trail and an archaeologist for the Mohegan Tribe.

Where We Live guests also recommend their favorite state parks, shouting out Talcott Mountain State Park, Penwood State Park and Hurd State Park.

This interview has been edited and condensed.
News
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.