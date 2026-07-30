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Are you choosing to stay single? We want to hear from you

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
Millions of Americans are navigating life independently. We want to hear about your experiences on solo living for our upcoming stories.
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Millions of Americans are navigating life independently. We want to hear about your experiences on solo living for our upcoming stories.

Single-dom is a thing.

The United States Census reports that nearly half, or 46.4%, of U.S. adults are single. But that's nothing to be sorry about. In fact, Pew Research data shows that it's a deliberate choice, and that most single adults (about 57%) are not currently looking for a romantic relationship or casual dates.

Solo travel and solo dining are increasingly being embraced as a choice and a symbol of autonomy. Solo living is no longer a fringe lifestyle—whether by choice or circumstance, millions of Americans are navigating life independently.

We would love to hear about your experience and capture them in our stories.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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