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'Wait Wait' for September 12, 2026: With Not My Job guest Leslie Jones

NPR
Published September 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
A headshot of Leslie Jones
Will Sterling
/
Leslie Jones
A headshot of Leslie Jones

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Leslie Jones and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz, and Sureni Weerasekera. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

iFold; Voting for Dollars; Candid Camera For the 21st Century

Panel Questions

A Twist on the Parent Trap

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about bananas in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Comedian, actor, and host of Roast My Rental Leslie Jones answers our three questions about ghosts

Peter talks to Leslie Jones, comedian and host of Roast My Rental. Leslie plays our game called, "Boooooooo" Three questions about haunted houses.

Panel Questions

Never-ending IOUs; Mind over Mosquitos

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Slithering At the Met; Girl Scout Cookies for All; A Wretched Rescuer

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the iPhone Duo, what's the next major product that'll be able to fold

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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