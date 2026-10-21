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'Memories of a Good Meal': How good food can fuel the body, soul and mind

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Food served during a dinner at Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF
Food served during a dinner at Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Food can bring people together, evoke memories, feed the soul as well as the body. And even in the worst of times, memories of favorite foods, family meals and traditions can provide comfort and hope.

The new book “Memories of a Good Meal: Recipes of Resilience Inspired by Stories of World War II Survival” includes remarkable personal stories and recipes from survivors of the war.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with the authors, chef Alon Shaya and food writer June Hersh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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