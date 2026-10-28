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'A Bad Deal in Mormon Land' smashes faith, crime and history into a wry, page-turning thriller

WBUR
Published October 28, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
The cover of "A Bad Deal in Mormon Land" and author T.I.M. Wirkus. (Courtesy of Type Eighteen Books and JL Wirkus)
Courtesy of Type Eighteen Books and JL Wirkus
The cover of "A Bad Deal in Mormon Land" and author T.I.M. Wirkus. (Courtesy of Type Eighteen Books and JL Wirkus)

A fraudulent spirit medium desperate for cash. A muckraking journalist out for revenge. A polygamist wife who hates polygamy. All circling a seance in 1908 Salt Lake City.

That’s just where new novel “A Bad Deal in Mormon Land” begins. Things quickly spiral out of control in the thriller filled with humor and suspense.

Host Scott Tong discusses the many historical inspirations behind the novel with author T.I.M. Wirkus.

Book excerpt: ‘A Bad Deal in Mormon Land’

By T.I.M. Wirkus

Reprinted with permission from the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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