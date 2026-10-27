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Wrongfully convicted New Haven man to get more than $16 million settlement

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
FILE: Adam Carmon stands for a portrait on the New Haven Green on December 20, 2023. He’s piecing his life back together after spending most of his life in prison for a crime he said he didn’t commit.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Adam Carmon stands for a portrait on the New Haven Green on December 20, 2023. He’s piecing his life back together after spending most of his life in prison for a crime he said he didn’t commit.

New Haven settled its third wrongful conviction lawsuit this year, for more than $16 million.

Adam Carmon was convicted over killing an infant and paralyzing the baby’s grandmother in a 1994 shooting. But Carmon said the New Haven Police Department suppressed and fabricated evidence.

The city’s settlement amount came before Carmon’s federal civil rights lawsuit was about to head to trial. New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker issued a statement to the media, apologizing to Carmon.

“As mayor, I am deeply sorry for the injustice that Mr. Carmon has experienced and endured,” Elicker said. “While no amount of money can give Mr. Carmon back the nearly three decades of his life spent in prison, I hope this settlement will provide Mr. Carmon with some sense of justice and peace moving forward. I wish him and his family well.”

Carmon issued a statement through his attorneys, Kaufman, Lieb, Lebowitz & Frick. “Nothing can ever make up for the years that were taken from me, but I find some solace in the fact that they’re coming to grips with their wrongdoing,” Mr. Carmon said.

In the lawsuit, Carmon stated he was coerced by New Haven detectives into making false statements and alleged police suppressed witness statements. He was convicted in 1995, and served nearly 29 years in prison until the state of Connecticut overturned his conviction. Carmon was released in 2022 and profiled by Connecticut Public in 2023, where he discussed his challenges reintegrating into society after spending decades behind bars.

Previous reporting from Connecticut Public also showed more than a dozen people convicted in the New Haven area for crimes from the 1990s until the early 2000s, were later exonerated due to misconduct by police and prosecutors.

Vernon Horn and Marquis Jackson, who were also wrongfully convicted for crimes in New Haven, settled with the city in August.

Another man, Stefon Morant, was also wrongfully convicted in New Haven. A jury decided to award Morant $38 million, however the city of New Haven appealed in June, seeking to overturn the payout which Elicker called “beyond the pale”.

Elicker said the city will take out bonds due to the high settlement amounts.“The Board of Alders has approved one of the bonds for the two cases that we settled, around two months ago, and we will be submitting to the Board of Alders a request to approve the bonding for the most recent case involving the settlement with Mr. Carmon,” Elicker said.

Carmon’s attorney Doug Lieb said the law group was proud of the result, and Carmon’s resilience.

“But this case shows why there are no winners when police departments turn a blind eye to misconduct,” Lieb said. “Wrongfully convicted people lose precious freedom, victims are denied closure, and citizens pay the price. All these years later, we believe this settlement represents an important step toward imperfect justice.”
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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