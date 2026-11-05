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Fat Joe: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Bobby Carter
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

When Fat Joe walked into NPR headquarters, he intended to shake the table (or desk, in this case). He wanted to "touch the third rail," meaning it would be anything but your typical Tiny Desk concert, and the audience would be treated to a new level of spontaneity. The way this show is treacherous and unpredictable, yet lands on incredibly solid footing, directly reflects how Joey Crack's career has survived and thrived for over 30 years.

In the five years since his Tiny Desk (home) concert, Joe Cartagena has continued to reinvent himself, leaning into his polarizing takes and storytelling as an internet personality, writing a book and, more recently, co-hosting the popular Joe and Jada podcast with another Tiny Desk alum, Jadakiss. Fat Joe's music has remained the driving force, with consistent album output and hit records.

For his Tiny Desk, the Bronx emcee flexes the benefits of loyalty and longevity, inviting a laundry list of guest appearances from Remy Ma, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey, Dre (from the production duo Cool & Dre) and Jadakiss, in support of career-spanning set list and songs from his latest album, Organized Rhyme.

SET LIST

  • "Million Dollar Intro (feat. Stevie Mackey)"
  • "Cocababy (feat. Remy Ma)"
  • "(Ha Ha) Slow Down"
  • "I Shot Ya"
  • "New York (feat. Jadakiss)"
  • "The Aroma (feat. Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks & Remy Ma)"
  • "Feelin a Way (feat. Stevie Mackey)"
  • "I Won't Tell (feat. Stevie Mackey)"
  • "Lean Back (feat. Remy Ma)"
  • "All the Way Up (feat. Remy Ma)"

MUSICIANS
  • Fat Joe: vocals
  • Jadakiss: vocals
  • Remy Ma: vocals
  • Stove God Cooks: vocals
  • Stevie Mackey: vocals
  • Zo Harris: keys, music director
  • Ricky "Strings" Ramos: guitar
  • Keithan Foster: bass
  • Antwan "Amadeaus" Thompson: drums
  • Ted Smooth: DJ
  • Dre: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras 
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is the host and series producer for NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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