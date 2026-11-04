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CT elected officials turn attention to the state’s housing crisis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks during a press conference outside The Capitol the day after becoming only the second person to become elected to a third consecutive term as Connecticut's governor.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks during a press conference outside The Capitol the day after becoming the second governor to be elected to a third consecutive term.

Democrats swept the elections in Connecticut Tuesday and the state’s housing crisis was top of mind for voters and candidates alike leading up to, and after, the election.

With Democrats in various levels of government winning handily, Gov. Ned Lamont is set to take on a historic third term as only the second Connecticut governor to be elected to three consecutive terms.

It’s become more expensive to construct housing over the last year, but it’s not a reason to slow efforts, Lamont said.

“The price of timber has gone up, the price of steel has gone up, the interest rates are going up. But I do believe you make hay while the sun shines,” Lamont said. “Right now, demand for housing is strong. People want to be in Connecticut.”

Lamont said he’s more in favor of converting existing buildings into housing than constructing new, towering buildings, especially in more densely populated areas like Fairfield County.

Lamont wants to continue adding more housing statewide, with a focus on finding new uses for existing, vacant spaces. Lamont said the omnibus housing bill approved by the state legislature during a special session last year will help guide construction.

“The bill we finally came through was turning office buildings and old mills and shopping centers that already have sewer and water and parking and already had a lot of that infrastructure,” Lamont said. “That's what we're trying to turn into housing, and we're doing that with some success right now.”

During the campaign, Lamont touted his work in decreasing the time it takes to build new housing across the state and near public transit hubs.

Continuing to address housing affordability and expanding the state’s homelessness response system, were two of Lamont’s legislative priorities.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 04, 2026 –Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon speaks outside the Connecticut State Capitol, November 4, 2026. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon speaks outside the Connecticut State Capitol the day after being re-elected to his position.

Several newly elected, and re-elected, lawmakers mentioned the importance of housing in their acceptance speeches, including Attorney General William Tong, who touted his efforts to make apartments more affordable and safe.

“I have taken on the price of eggs, the cost of apartments and housing, the price of prescription drugs, and we must continue to use our sovereign power in court to stop the monopolies and cartels from driving up prices,” Tong said after his victory.

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon also highlighted his housing-related work in celebrating his win.

“It's time to finally do the things that we have long wanted to do to make this state a better place: universal health care for everybody in our state, fully funding our schools and lowering our property taxes, building more housing, creating more jobs, and making sure everybody in every single city and town has access to the opportunities that are going to make them succeed in life,” Scanlon said.
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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