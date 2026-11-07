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Fresh Air Weekend: Actor John Turturro; Filmmaker Jordan Firstman

NPR
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
John Turturro plays Harry Lehman in The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
John Turturro plays Harry Lehman in The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John Turturro says he likes trying new things (even pickpocketing): Lifting wallets was part of Turturro's training for the film The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. In it, he plays a small-time thief who's also the primary caretaker for his ailing wife.

"I was partying too much": Jordan Firstman knows firsthand about being a Club Kid: Firstman's new film is about a gay party promoter whose life is upended when he discovers he has a young son. "Arlo teaches Peter to grow up, and I think Peter teaches Arlo to be a kid," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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