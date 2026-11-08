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What makes Stephen King books work so well on the big screen?

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Rob SchmitzBarrie HardymonLinda HolmesAdam Raney
Published November 8, 2026 at 5:04 PM EST

Fifty years after the release of Carrie, the first Stephen King movie adaptation, two fans assess what the writer's cinematic legacy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the senior editor for NPR's Investigations team.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Adam Raney

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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