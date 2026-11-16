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Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond

NPR | By Jennifer Vanasco
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:47 AM EST
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of The Odyssey in London in July.
Gareth Cattermole
/
Getty Images Europe
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of The Odyssey in London in July.

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the seventh James Bond — joining a list of stars that started with Sean Connery and most recently included Daniel Craig.

Pattinson is known for big movies. He played Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies, vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, and he was Batman four years ago. He's been inescapable this year: he played Zendaya's fiancé in The Drama, Antinous, one of Queen Penelope's suitors, in this summer's hit The Odyssey, and Chris Hansen in the thriller Primetime. In December, he'll play Scytale in Dune: Part Three.

He called Bond "a legendary character" in an announcement from Amazon MGM Studios Monday.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct Pattinson again in the new Bond.

"Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007," Villeneuve said in Monday's announcement.

Steven Knight, who created Peaky Blinders, will write the next film. The release date hasn't been announced.

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Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is a senior editor on the NPR Culture Desk.

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