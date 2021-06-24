Performing Arts & Music

-
The Norfolk Chamber Music Festival has launched an initiative that uses classical music as a conduit for conversations about race and diversity.The…
Bo Burnham: Inside is a Netflix standup comedy concert play documentary thing written, shot, edited, directed, and performed by Bo Burnham. Burnham made…
The 90-year-old shuttered Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford will soon spring to life.When the pandemic hit, 90% of workers there were…
Dragons have captured our imagination going back to the Greek and Roman Empires when the skeletal bones of dinosaurs fed the myths we still believe…
In March, Lou Ottens died in Duizel in the Netherlands. He was 94. I don't think I had ever heard of Ottens before, but the news of his death quickly…
What does live theater look like for the rest of the 2021 season and going forward? Today, we talk with people making theater in our state. How have the…
Betsy Kaplan has been producing episodes of The Colin McEnroe Show for a decade. Today is her last day. (Ostensibly, anyway. She's producing our show next…
Independent record stores in Connecticut and around the world will celebrate “Record Store Day” this Saturday. For people who prefer their music in vinyl…
We've done this show every year since 2013. We almost certainly didn't do it 2012. But we did in 2011. And there's good circumstantial evidence that we…
The word "bastard" hasn't always been meant to offend. Used simply as an indication of illegitimate birth at first, the label "bastard" didn't bring with…