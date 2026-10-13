The 2026 MASTERPIECE European River Cruise Sweepstakes is open now through November 24, 2026!

Enter daily at pbs.org/sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand Prize: your choice of one of six different 8-day river itineraries for two adults in 2027. Sail iconic waterways like the Seine, Danube or Rhine River and visit destinations like Amsterdam, Budapest, Paris or Bordeaux. Enjoy an enriching onshore experience at each port of call.

No purchase necessary. For Official Rules, including eligibility restrictions and prize limitations, and to enter, visit pbs.org/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited.

