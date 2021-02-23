Preserving Agriculture While Building Affordable Housing
Preserving agriculture in our state is important. Farmers have the option to preserve their land as farmland in perpetuity. But this risks pushing potential new residents out of farming communities.
This hour, we talk about how towns across Connecticut are working to balance keeping valuable farmland, while bringing in more affordable housing to farming communities. Farmland in our state is expensive, and certain zoning restrictions can make towns more segregated.
GUESTS:
- Terry Jones - Jones Family Farm and Winery in Shelton, Connecticut
- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas - Education, Housing and Inequality Reporter at the Connecticut Mirror
- Sara Bronin - Founder and lead organizer of DesegregateCT