Environment

Preserving Agriculture While Building Affordable Housing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published February 23, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST
red-barn-1601617_1920.jpg
Pixabay
Red Barn in Connecticut

Preserving agriculture in our state is important. Farmers have the option to preserve their land as farmland in perpetuity. But this risks pushing potential new residents out of farming communities.

This hour, we talk about how towns across Connecticut are working to balance keeping valuable farmland, while bringing in more affordable housing to farming communities. Farmland in our state is expensive, and certain zoning restrictions can make towns more segregated. 

GUESTS:

  • Terry Jones - Jones Family Farm and Winery in Shelton, Connecticut 
  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas - Education, Housing and Inequality Reporter at the Connecticut Mirror
  • Sara Bronin - Founder and lead organizer of DesegregateCT

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
