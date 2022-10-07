The Week in CT News: Jury weighs cost of Alex Jones' lies, midterm elections approach
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.
This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones owes families of Sandy Hook victims is winding down to a verdict.
- An update on several Connecticut congressional races a month before election day.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.