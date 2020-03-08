Fear of Italian-Style Lockdowns Is Leading to Hamsterkäufe, Or: Panic Buying

Italians fled northern Italy Sunday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, which has killed 366 residents to date. The government banned all public gatherings including concerts, sporting events, religious services, and weddings until April 3.

Scientists say one of their biggest concerns is preventing the virus from spreading faster than our health systems are prepared to handle. Dr. Anthony Fauci said regional lockdowns could become necessary in America as the virus infects more people. Are we prepared?

The Grand Princess cruise ship that has been sitting off the coast of California is scheduled to dock in Oakland, CA on Monday. There are at least twenty-one passengers and crew members infected with Covid-19 among the more than 3,500 passengers. The Trump Administration still doesn't have a plan on how to test and treat those on board. Some say the President's mismanagement is making things worse.

Also this hour: panic shopping.

Carolyn Canuscio is Associate Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health, Section on Public Health, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania (@carolyncannu)

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.