The Legacy Of Covid-19

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 26, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Yale University's Dr. Nicholas Christakis explores what it means to live in a time of pandemic. He looks at historical epidemics and current medical and social research to help us understand the potential long-term impact COVID-19 will have on people and culture. 

Greek mythology holds that the arrows of plague Apollo shot down upon the Greeks led to great death and suffering. The plague that has brought death and pain over this past year was not brought by an angry god, but an infinitesimal virus that has wreaked global havoc and exposed the best and worst of human behavior. 

We spend an informative and insightful hour with Nicholas Christakis. 

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed this show, which originally aired on January 19, 2021

