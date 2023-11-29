A December to Remember!

FOR KIDS: THE NUTCRACKER STARRING ELMO AND TANGO!

Have you met Elmo’s new dog, Tango? These furry friends love to play and work together to learn new things! On December 2nd, tune in for The Nutcracker Starring Elmo and Tango as they have the best Christmas ever. After watching, color your own picture of Elmo and Tango!

FOR PARENTS: NATIONAL COOKIE DAY

On December 4th, celebrate National Cookie Day with some sweet treats! Baking can be a great way to relieve stress and spend time as a family. Try baking Mozie-mazing cookies from Daniel Tiger or these no-bake cookies for a quick and simple snack. Find more delicious cookie recipes here.

FOR EDUCATORS: ANIMALS IN WINTER

Your students may notice the shorter sunny days and the chill in the air. What about what animals do when preparing for winter? These lessons explore the different ways animals prepare for the changing seasons and hibernation.

