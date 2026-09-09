Learning Snacks: Celebrating What Makes Us Unique: Rosh Hashanah and Hispanic Heritage Month

FOR KIDS: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH VIDEOS

Explore the traditions and stories of Hispanic Heritage Month with your favorite PBS Kids characters! Check out this Hispanic Heritage Month video compilation with all your favorite shows, or this special video compilation from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum to learn about famous Hispanic actors, singers, baseball players and more. And be on the lookout for NEW EPISODES of Rosie’s Rules and Alma’s Way starting September 14th!

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING AT HOME

Learn about September holidays as a family with these book lists about Hispanic Heritage and Rosh Hashanah . Try a delicious new dinner recipe or make beautiful flores de papel to decorate your home. There’s always something new to celebrate!