Learning Snacks: Celebrations Near and Far–Ramadan and Chinese New Year

FOR KIDS: VIDEOS ABOUT CHINESE NEW YEAR AND RAMADAN

Learn how families around the world observe Chinese New Year and Ramadan with videos from PBS Kids! Watching videos of others’ experiences helps us see how kids all around the world share traditions and celebrate special times.

FOR PARENTS: HONORING HOLIDAYS AT HOME

Ramadan is a special, holy month for Muslims and typically lasts 30 days. Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a vibrant 15-day celebration. Both holidays are times for reflection, gratitude and family traditions . Read these books about Ramadan or make your own Chinese paper lanterns to decorate your home!