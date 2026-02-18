© 2026 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Celebrations Near and Far–Ramadan and Chinese New Year

This week, we are celebrating exciting cultural traditions from around the world! Both began on Tuesday and will be celebrated throughout the month; Chinese New Year and Ramadan are both times for reflection, community, and kindness!

FOR KIDS: VIDEOS ABOUT CHINESE NEW YEAR AND RAMADAN
Learn how families around the world observe Chinese New Year and Ramadan with videos from PBS Kids! Watching videos of others’ experiences helps us see how kids all around the world share traditions and celebrate special times.

FOR PARENTS: HONORING HOLIDAYS AT HOME
Ramadan is a special, holy month for Muslims and typically lasts 30 days. Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a vibrant 15-day celebration. Both holidays are times for reflection, gratitude and family traditions. Read these books about Ramadan or make your own Chinese paper lanterns to decorate your home!

FOR EDUCATORS: RAMADAN AND CHINESE NEW YEAR AT SCHOOL
Celebrating Ramadan and Chinese New Year in the classroom is a meaningful way to build cultural understanding while creating a sense of belonging for all. This week, take a virtual field trip to a Kung Fu School and learn all about the Chinese New Year!

Phoebe & Jay
This new animated series for kids ages 3-5 is designed to support early literacy skills for preschoolers by showcasing the various kinds of texts they see in their everyday lives— from signs and posters to labels and movie tickets— helping them understand, navigate, and participate in the world around them.
