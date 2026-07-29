Learning Snacks: Fin-tastic Fun Awaits: It’s Shark Week! 🦈

FOR KIDS: CREATURE POWER: SHARKS!

Jump into an ocean of discovery with these exciting shark videos from Wild Kratts and Dinosaur Train as you explore modern sharks and their prehistoric relatives. Learn how sharks survive, how they hunt and why they are so important to the ocean ecosystem! You will become a shark expert in no time!

FOR PARENTS: OCEAN CRAFTS AND STORIES

Keep the Shark Week excitement going at home with ocean-themed crafts and books! Create an ocean mobile , make a colorful bottle fish or shark and enjoy these stories about the ocean as a family. Engaging young children with the natural world can help spark curiosity and a love for learning!