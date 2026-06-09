Learning Snacks: Goal! Learning About Soccer and The World Cup
FOR KIDS: FÚTBOL FUN!
Soccer is all about practice, fun and learning to work as a team! Get inspired with Pinkalicious and Peterrific as they tap their way through soccer, or make believe you are a soccer star with Daniel Tiger! Or test your skills and practice drills with Luke and Idris from Lyla in the Loop.
FOR PARENTS: TEAMWORK IN ACTION
Help your child become a soccer star by showing them how to be a team player! Support your child’s confidence and positive attitudes by practicing good sportsmanship and being a member of a team. You can even bring math into your next practice or sports outing!
FOR EDUCATORS: SOCCER IN THE CLASSROOM
Bring soccer into meaningful classroom connections through culture, math, science and movement-based learning. Students can explore the legacy of the game with Remembering Pelé, investigate force and motion using this Soccer Ball Kick activity and connect to global learning through the World Cultures Collection and Flags and Their Symbols. These resources help students see how soccer is connected to STEM, history and math while adding fun to your lessons!