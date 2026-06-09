Learning Snacks: Goal! Learning About Soccer and The World Cup

FOR KIDS: FÚTBOL FUN!

Soccer is all about practice, fun and learning to work as a team! Get inspired with Pinkalicious and Peterrific as they tap their way through soccer , or make believe you are a soccer star with Daniel Tiger! Or test your skills and practice drills with Luke and Idris from Lyla in the Loop.

FOR PARENTS: TEAMWORK IN ACTION

Help your child become a soccer star by showing them how to be a team player! Support your child’s confidence and positive attitudes by practicing good sportsmanship and being a member of a team. You can even bring math into your next practice or sports outing !