Learning Snacks: Grill, Chill and Learn! Summer is Here!☀️🍔

FOR KIDS: SUMMER GAMES AND VIDEOS

Summer is the perfect time to get outside, explore nature and find new adventures! Celebrate the season with these summer-themed videos and songs , or test your skills with these summer games ! Make the most of your sunny days ahead with PBS Kids!

FOR PARENTS: THE BEST BACKYARD BARBECUE!

This week, slow down, gather outdoors and start summer by making lasting memories with family and friends. Backyard barbecues and cookouts offer a wonderful opportunity to involve children in meal preparation , try out new family-friendly recipes and enjoy quality time together. Make your party the talk of the town with these outdoor summer activities full of hands-on fun!