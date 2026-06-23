Learning Snacks: Grill, Chill and Learn! Summer is Here!☀️🍔
FOR KIDS: SUMMER GAMES AND VIDEOS
Summer is the perfect time to get outside, explore nature and find new adventures! Celebrate the season with these summer-themed videos and songs, or test your skills with these summer games! Make the most of your sunny days ahead with PBS Kids!
FOR PARENTS: THE BEST BACKYARD BARBECUE!
This week, slow down, gather outdoors and start summer by making lasting memories with family and friends. Backyard barbecues and cookouts offer a wonderful opportunity to involve children in meal preparation, try out new family-friendly recipes and enjoy quality time together. Make your party the talk of the town with these outdoor summer activities full of hands-on fun!
FOR EDUCATORS: SUMMER VACATION LESSONS
Schools Out! But that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop! Whether you teach summer school, tutor or are planning for next school year, teaching about summer science and real-world experiences is always in style! Students will love learning about the science behind the change of the seasons and the backyard barbecue. Or check out this Summer Fun Collection from PBS Learning Media for students pre-K through kindergarten!