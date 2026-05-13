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Learning Snacks: Heritage in Bloom: AAPI Celebration Month 🌺🌏

In May, we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing the many contributions and lasting impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities on U.S. history, culture, traditions and achievements. PBS Kids brings these stories to life for children and families every day through meaningful characters, engaging storytelling and important lessons that help young learners better understand and appreciate the world around them.

FOR KIDS: AAPI HERITAGE VIDEOS AND EPISODES!
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month alongside some of your favorite PBS Kids characters! This video playlist features full episodes and clips from popular PBS Kids shows, like Jelly, Ben & Pogo, that highlight and honor Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. Explore traditions, learn about special holidays and join in the celebration all month long!

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING AAPI STORIES
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a great time to discover a new favorite book! Celebrate Asian American authors and illustrators with inspiring, educational and heartwarming stories featuring diverse Asian voices and characters. Explore this book list for even more meaningful books to enjoy.

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN AAPI HERITAGE
Sharing stories from all cultures helps build a strong classroom community and a sense of belonging for every student. Teaching about the many contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in our world today helps students better understand other cultures. Or check out these AAPI-themed alphabet coloring pages with facts for each letter. They are perfect for a warm-up in your class each day of May!

PBS Kids Across America
Join PBS KIDS on a road trip across America to explore amazing places and meet new friends along the way! Featuring new favorites like WOWSABOUT and AMERICA’S AWESOME KIDS, plus CITY ISLAND: USA!, ALMA'S Way, MOLLY OF DENALI and more.
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