Learning Snacks: Heritage in Bloom: AAPI Celebration Month 🌺🌏

FOR KIDS: AAPI HERITAGE VIDEOS AND EPISODES!

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month alongside some of your favorite PBS Kids characters! This video playlist features full episodes and clips from popular PBS Kids shows, like Jelly, Ben & Pogo , that highlight and honor Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. Explore traditions , learn about special holidays and join in the celebration all month long!

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING AAPI STORIES

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a great time to discover a new favorite book! Celebrate Asian American authors and illustrators with inspiring, educational and heartwarming stories featuring diverse Asian voices and characters. Explore this book list for even more meaningful books to enjoy.