Learning Snacks: It’s Soup Season! Learning is Served! 🥘

FOR KIDS: COZY GAMES AND VIDEOS

What makes you feel cozy ? Learn all about the word, and then sing along with You Can Do What Helps You Rest with Daniel Tiger. Play some cozy games like Soups Up ! with Elinor Wonders Why and watch the full episode here !

FOR PARENTS: COZY FAMILY MEALS FOR FALL

Fall is the perfect time to slow down and enjoy some family time in the kitchen . There are so many cozy fall recipes to try! And what’s better than a yummy soup recipe? Make your own “soup” with Elinor Wonders Why or learn how to make Alaskan Carrot and Ginger soup . Then create a cozy dinner of your own with these soup and stew recipes . May we suggest chicken alphabet soup ? Yum!