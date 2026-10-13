Learning Snacks: It’s Soup Season! Learning is Served! 🥘
FOR KIDS: COZY GAMES AND VIDEOS
What makes you feel cozy? Learn all about the word, and then sing along with You Can Do What Helps You Rest with Daniel Tiger. Play some cozy games like Soups Up! with Elinor Wonders Why and watch the full episode here!
FOR PARENTS: COZY FAMILY MEALS FOR FALL
Fall is the perfect time to slow down and enjoy some family time in the kitchen. There are so many cozy fall recipes to try! And what’s better than a yummy soup recipe? Make your own “soup” with Elinor Wonders Why or learn how to make Alaskan Carrot and Ginger soup. Then create a cozy dinner of your own with these soup and stew recipes. May we suggest chicken alphabet soup? Yum!
FOR EDUCATORS: SOUP STORIES AND LESSONS
Bring that cozy feeling into your classroom with these soup-themed learning activities! Students can learn and practice letters with this alphabet soup craft or investigate nature and recipe structures with this backyard soup lesson. Students will love this twist on the classic story, Stone Soup, in this read-aloud video!