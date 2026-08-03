Learning Snacks: Let’s Get Silly for National Tell a Joke Day 🤪😂
FOR KIDS: WATCH, PLAY, LAUGH!
Get your giggles out with some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters! Watch a silly folktale with Let’s Go Luna or laugh along with Sid the Science Kid and his hilarious weather jokes. Don’t miss these silly dad jokes or the Telling Jokes with Balloon Rockets video from Mega Wow for even more creative fun and laughter!
FOR PARENTS: TIPS FOR FAMILY FUN
What’s better than belly laughs with the family? Fill your home with laughter by making two ingredient silly putty, creating a silly salad for dinner or curl up with a funny book to get everyone giggling. These resources make it easy to keep family time pun! 😉
FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN LAUGHTER
Bring National Tell a Joke Day into your classroom by encouraging students to experiment with humor and storytelling! Build silly sentences (available in both Spanish and English!), create ridiculous stories and explore comedy writing to discover how storytelling has entertained audiences throughout history. Students can experiment with word choice, and strengthen communication skills while keeping learning fun!