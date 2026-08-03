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Learning Snacks: Let’s Get Silly for National Tell a Joke Day 🤪😂

Get ready to celebrate National Tell a Joke Day on Sunday, August 16th with a week of silly stories, funny crafts and plenty of laughs! There’s so many ways to celebrate the joy of laughter! This week’s Learning Snacks is here to remind us that learning can be playful, creative and most importantly- fun!
Father having fun with his daughter in the park
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FOR KIDS: WATCH, PLAY, LAUGH!
Get your giggles out with some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters! Watch a silly folktale with Let’s Go Luna or laugh along with Sid the Science Kid and his hilarious weather jokes. Don’t miss these silly dad jokes or the Telling Jokes with Balloon Rockets video from Mega Wow for even more creative fun and laughter!

FOR PARENTS: TIPS FOR FAMILY FUN
What’s better than belly laughs with the family? Fill your home with laughter by making two ingredient silly putty, creating a silly salad for dinner or curl up with a funny book to get everyone giggling. These resources make it easy to keep family time pun! 😉

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN LAUGHTER
Bring National Tell a Joke Day into your classroom by encouraging students to experiment with humor and storytelling! Build silly sentences (available in both Spanish and English!), create ridiculous stories and explore comedy writing to discover how storytelling has entertained audiences throughout history. Students can experiment with word choice, and strengthen communication skills while keeping learning fun!

When Something Scary Happens
When something scary happens, your PBS KIDS friends are here to help. Check out a collection of episodes, specials, games and other resources to help families during extreme weather.
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