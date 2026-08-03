Learning Snacks: Let’s Get Silly for National Tell a Joke Day 🤪😂

FOR KIDS: WATCH, PLAY, LAUGH!

Get your giggles out with some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters! Watch a silly folktale with Let’s Go Luna or laugh along with Sid the Science Kid and his hilarious weather jokes . Don’t miss these silly dad jokes or the Telling Jokes with Balloon Rockets video from Mega Wow for even more creative fun and laughter!

FOR PARENTS: TIPS FOR FAMILY FUN

What’s better than belly laughs with the family? Fill your home with laughter by making two ingredient silly putty, creating a silly salad for dinner or curl up with a funny book to get everyone giggling . These resources make it easy to keep family time pun! 😉