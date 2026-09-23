Learning Snacks: Listen Up, Learning Ahead!

FOR KIDS: HEADPHONES ON, VOLUME UP!

Put on your headphones and get ready to listen! Did you know some of your favorite characters have their own podcasts ? Check out the Arthur Podcast and the Pinkalicious and Peterrific podcast too. Looking for more? Check out PBS Kids Podcasts here .

FOR PARENTS: THE POWER OF LISTENING

Listening together is a great way for children to build vocabulary, practice comprehension skills and develop stronger communication skills. Explore PBS Kids podcasts , like Jamming on the Job , and discover ways to build speaking and listening skills at home. Listening to podcasts together and reading aloud are both great ways to make family time educational!