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Learning Snacks: Listen Up, Learning Ahead!

September 30th is International Podcast Day, making this week the perfect time to tune in and practice the important skills of listening! Podcasts and read-alouds give children opportunities to build listening skills, strengthen comprehension and learn new vocabulary words. Full of fun stories, podcasts and new ways to listen, this week’s Learning Snacks is here!
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FOR KIDS: HEADPHONES ON, VOLUME UP!
Put on your headphones and get ready to listen! Did you know some of your favorite characters have their own podcasts? Check out the Arthur Podcast and the Pinkalicious and Peterrific podcast too. Looking for more? Check out PBS Kids Podcasts here.

FOR PARENTS: THE POWER OF LISTENING
Listening together is a great way for children to build vocabulary, practice comprehension skills and develop stronger communication skills. Explore PBS Kids podcasts, like Jamming on the Job, and discover ways to build speaking and listening skills at home. Listening to podcasts together and reading aloud are both great ways to make family time educational!

FOR EDUCATORS: LISTENING SKILLS IN THE CLASSROOM
Practice speaking and listening skills in your classroom with PBS LearningMedia’s speaking and listening resources collection. Students can even make their own podcasts to practice close listening, brainstorming ideas and creativity. Get those ideas flowing with the But Why? A Podcast for Curious Kids collection.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Rosie and Alma
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Rosie, Alma and PBS KIDS as we honor the rich cultures, traditions and stories that bring families and communities together.
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