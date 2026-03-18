Learning Snacks: March Madness: Managing Feelings and Bouncing Back
FOR KIDS: BE A TEAM PLAYER!
Learn some trick shots from Phoebe and Jay, or how to do the basketball ballet with Lyla in the Loop! Being a true team player means knowing how to calm yourself when you’re upset and how to support your teammates when they need you. Keeping your cool on and off the court turns mad moments into teamwork!
FOR PARENTS: BE A FEELINGS COACH!
Teaching children simple strategies, like taking deep breaths, using words to express feelings and pausing before reacting, helps them manage frustration and avoid “March Madness” meltdowns. Practicing self-awareness and emotional regulation supports strong problem-solving skills in children. When we talk about managing feelings together, everyone benefits!
FOR EDUCATORS: HELPING STUDENTS BOUNCE BACK
Bring energy and emotional learning into your classroom by combining the fun of basketball with managing big feelings! Teach your students about math in basketball, then take a virtual field trip to the basketball court to learn about teamwork and problem-solving. Pairing these lessons with Daniel Tiger's Life’s Little Lessons can help your students learn to manage their emotions and make your classroom function like a championship team!
"Count on PBS KIDS" to help boost math skills for kids ages 2-8 and their parents and caregivers. Check out math-focused episodes from series such as ODD SQUAD, PEG + CAT, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS, SESAME STREET, CYBERCHASE and the brand new PBS KIDS series, COUNT ON JUNEBUG.