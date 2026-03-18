Learning Snacks: March Madness: Managing Feelings and Bouncing Back

FOR KIDS: BE A TEAM PLAYER!

Learn some trick shots from Phoebe and Jay , or how to do the basketball ballet with Lyla in the Loop ! Being a true team player means knowing how to calm yourself when you’re upset and how to support your teammates when they need you. Keeping your cool on and off the court turns mad moments into teamwork !

FOR PARENTS: BE A FEELINGS COACH!

Teaching children simple strategies, like taking deep breaths , using words to express feelings and pausing before reacting , helps them manage frustration and avoid “March Madness” meltdowns. Practicing self-awareness and emotional regulation supports strong problem-solving skills in children. When we talk about managing feelings together , everyone benefits!